“PolitNavigator” starts a section in English

We welcome readers who do not speak Russian, but who seek for getting truthful information about the events happening in Ukraine, in Russia, in the world.

News in English will be available for the mobile and desktop versions of the site. In order to read them, you need to click on a specially created section. Over time, we also plan to launch an English voiceover and a separate Telegram channel in English.

Unfortunately, even before the start of the SMO, sanctions were imposed on the “PolitNavigator” by Google, which declared the portal “the mouthpiece of the special services and Kremlin propaganda.” Our messages were excluded from the Google News service without explanation, the PolitNavigator channel with tens of thousands of subscribers and a unique video archive from Youtube was deleted.

In these circumstances, we cannot do anything without the help of readers – tell your English-speaking friends and colleagues about a new source of truthful information about what is happening around Russia and Ukraine. The editorial staff will also be grateful to volunteers who want to help with the translation.

We ask you to send all questions and suggestions traditionally to the mail.