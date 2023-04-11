Lviv propagandist-Russophobe complained about total censorship in Ukraine

The Kiev regime imposed total censorship in the country under the guise of martial law.

This was noticed by Lviv journalist Ostap Drozdov, who promotes rabid Russophobia, on the air of the Internet broadcast of the TV channel “Direct”, the correspondent of “PolitNavigator” reports.

Подпишитесь на новости «ПолитНавигатор» в ТамТам, Яндекс.Дзен, Telegram, Одноклассниках, Вконтакте, каналы YouTube, Facebook и Viber.

According to Drozdov, the authorities, without hesitation, simply throws out of the ether the information that they consider objectionable.

I stand and have stood on the position that, in fact, television Putinism has already been introduced in Ukraine. We have a rigidly and vertically regulated, censored and structured information sphere in general, first of all, television,” Drozdov said.

It’s just in fact so because our modern leaders are not used to being in some kind of competitive field, it’s easier for them, based on their intellectual foundations, their level, it’s easier to act so clumsily. If it does not fit, we will throw it away, leave what we can influence. This is perfectly covered by wartime,” Drozdov said.