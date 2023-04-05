The Ukrainian command can try to conduct new diversionary raids of saboteurs on the Russian territory within the borders until 24-th February 2022 in order to «humiliate the Russian leadership and command» in the conditions of an offensive in another direction.

This was noticed on the channel of political scientist Vitaly Kolpashnikov by ex-Minister of Defense of the DPR Igor Strelkov, the correspondent of “PolitNavigator” reports.

Подпишитесь на новости «ПолитНавигатор» в ТамТам, Яндекс.Дзен, Telegram, Одноклассниках, Вконтакте, каналы YouTube, Facebook и Viber.

I’m waiting to see what the enemy will do. Many people say that perhaps the enemy will not attack, but something tells me that they will strike, maybe not with strategic, but with decisive goals. Maybe it will be in Zaporozhye direction, it is from Ugledar to Dnepropetrovsk, on any of the sections of this front. It is also possible to land near Kakhovka, by historical analogy with 1920, almost one to one. But, most likely, there will be a demo. Distracting attacks on Russia’s old regions are possible. They had a very good sabotage action with the arrival of a group of traitors under the cover of Ukrainian special forces in the Belgorod region last time. I think that even now, if they attack, then – either before the offensive, or directly at the same time with it, they will undertake a series of raids on our territory in order to divert the forces and attention of the Russian Armed Forces, the leadership and the military leadership of the Russian Federation from the directions of their main strikes,” Strelkov said.

He added that there would be no serious offensives on the territory of the «old regions».

It is unlikely that they will attack Belgorod or even Kursk. This, for example, is fraught from a military point of view, and from the point of view of political consequences, it can also have negative consequences for them. But I think they can additionally humiliate the Russian authorities, additionally demonstrate to the population the inability of our military and border command to cover the old Russian territories. As far as I understand, ours are also taking measures in this regard, we will soon find out how effective they will be,” the ex–commander concluded.