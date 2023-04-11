The Rada demands to seize children from the “waiting for the Russian world”

Everyone who is not going to evacuate from the areas of hostilities and is waiting for the release of the Russian troops, have no right to dispose of their children.

This was noticed at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada by the deputy of the party “For the Future” Anna Skorokhod, the correspondent of “PolitNavigator” reports.

I understand that all the time there is a question of violation of human and child rights. But isn’t it a violation of children’s rights to keep them under constant shelling? Can parents who put their children in danger of death be considered safe? We can lose children here not only physically, but also as part of the public, because after the shelling, after the conditions they are in, the question will arise regarding their mental state. I understand that parents are waiting for the Russian world. I personally came across this when I was just talking to this family. We must, as statesmen, we must, at the legislative level, fix and resolve the issue of forced evacuation of those families, and if parents refuse, then children from the front line. Because here it becomes a question of life and a question of the future of our children, for whom our soldiers give their lives, the best of our soldiers,” Skorokhod said.

She called for an “urgent” solution to this issue at the legislative level.