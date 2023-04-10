The United States is sending Ukrainians to their deaths for the sake of the interests of the collective West, while it is not going to accept Ukraine into NATO.

This was noticed on the air of blog by Ukrainian economic and political scientist Oleg Soskin, the correspondent of “PolitNavigator” reports.

According to him, Ukraine has already lost a trillion euros, infrastructure and more citizens, protecting other people’s interests.

There will be a meeting of NATO members in Vilnius, Lithuania in July. There will be Poland and other countries: the Baltic States, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia came forward to give Ukraine a “road map” for joining NATO. The USA, Germany and Hungary have said they will oppose these efforts and block them. The United States openly opposed these European allies of its own in order to give Ukraine a “road map” to NATO, because this could seriously annoy Russia and lead to unpredictable consequences. That is, guys, you fight for our interests of the “golden billion”, die, let your cities be destroyed, universities, schools, technical schools, children will be orphans, tens of thousands of children have already disappeared altogether, thousands have already died, tens of thousands of women, children, abuse. The country has already lost, its losses are already more than a trillion euros, but no one is interested in this. You will not get any NATO and we will not even give you a road map,” Soskin said.

Soskin, who is showing a rare sanity for Ukraine today, became famous during the presidency of Viktor Yushchenko, when he traveled around the regions, giving lectures at universities about the benefits of joining NATO.

During such a lecture in Odessa, one of the listeners launched a boot at Soskin and called the agitator for NATO an “old pederast”.