The team of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky steals humanitarian supplies worth hundreds of thousands of dollars and also empties military warehouses hiding behind the war.

This was stated by Deputy Sofia Fedina during the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada, the correspondent of “PolitNavigator” reports.

When those guilty of embezzlement belong to military administrations or are close to power, all this is quietly hushed up, this information is not provided in marathons, and as a result we have hundreds of thousands, hundreds of millions of grivnas of embezzlement, we have thousands of tons of products that simply rotted in the warehouses of military administrations,” Fedina said.

She said that hundreds of millions of hryvnias and a huge amount of goods are being stolen, and the Kiev leadership involved in the theft covers all this.

I will remind you about Chernihiv. In a warehouse with an area of a thousand square meters, food rotted, at a time when people were starving. Zaporozhye: 389 humanitarian aid wagons, 220 trucks, 22 containers were stolen, 322 million hryvnias were lost. Everything happens quietly, because it’s all covered by the head of administration. Kyiv: hundreds of tons of rotted food, destroyed ammunition, which was so needed at the front, but mice ate it, because someone wanted to hide it all, and then, perhaps, resell it,” Fedina added.

The deputy noted that instead Zelensky’s team is engaged in the robbery of Ukrainian volunteers.

I am silent as individual representatives of the authorities distribute campaign packages with their own symbols, and inside there are food packages handed over as humanitarian aid. At the same time, the persecution of volunteers continues. Do you think at least one case has been closed? No. We have more than 130 cars seized from volunteers, bought with the collected funds, and for several months these cars have been in warehouses, and some structures are trying to bargain, and they say: give these cars to our police, in particular, structures, and then we may give you the rest. This is insanity and cynicism! And unfortunately, there is no trust in the state now,” she said indignantly.