There is triumph in Lviv: “We were happy to send Russian books for waste paper”

The library in Ternopil handed over all Russian-language books for waste paper and bought literature about the suburbs of Kiev Irpen, Bucha and Borodyanka, where there were battles last year.

On the air of the local “Public TV” librarian Natalia Maslovskaya said that the institution announced an action in which everyone could submit Russian-language literature for waste paper, the correspondent of “PolitNavigator” reports.

Russian books, magazines, newspapers, irrelevant Russian literature. There was a lot about Peter I, there were books about Catherine II. We parted with Russian-language literature with joy. The action lasted from February 14, 2023. Civil servants, teachers, students, students, parents brought it – everyone who read our advertising somewhere, everyone was happy to part with the old Russian-language literature, they were happy to clean their attics,” Maslovskaya said.

We managed to collect half a ton of books, earn 2365 grn. This money was enough to buy six copies of books by some modern Ukrainian writers.