Ukraine does not benefit from a protracted conflict with Russia. This was stated in an interview with Lviv journalist Ostap Drozdov, who promotes disgusting Russophobia, by ex-Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Valery Chaly, the correspondent of “PolitNavigator” reports.

According to the diplomat, this is why the attention to Ukraine from Western business and politicians is falling, and the country is being destroyed.

The erosion of the war, the idea that this war can go on for years, while certain groups – business, political – achieve their interests, in my opinion, this is a very big threat to us in the medium term. They can get used to the fact that this confrontation with Russia will go on for a long time and in this case just look for solutions for certain segments. In this case, the food security of the world,” the diplomat said. My approach is that a long war is absolutely not suitable for us. Because I see it pragmatically – it all destroys Ukraine, Europe, all this plays on Putin, on his medium–term plans,” Chaly said.