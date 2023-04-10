Despite calling for an Easter truce, even on religious holidays the Armed Forces of Ukraine will shelling and hitting churches.

Gennady Balashov, a Ukrainian millionaire who left for the United States, said this in an interview with Kiev propagandist Alexander Shelest, the correspondent of PolitNavigator reports.

New times have new trends. They also kill at Easter, what’s the difference. If the military leadership of the Russians gathers at Easter in the church, and Haimars finds out about it, I think it will arrive right at Easter. According to the gathering of these Russians,” Balashov said.

He is sure that the Ukrainian nazis will not agree to any truce, and even on holidays they will kill Russians who gather in churches.

They are outside the law, including God’s law. Therefore, even though the Pope of Rome wants a truce, I think that military expediency does not allow Ukrainians to stop now,” the oligarch added.

Recall that Balashov has a property in the prestigious area of Kiev – Lipki and rents it out. Before the 2014 conflict, the millionaire liked to say that among his clients there were many Russian citizens staying near the Lavra.

However, in 2014 Balashov sided with the Ukrainian nazis.

On March 10, 2014, Balashov, speaking on the Maidan in Kiev, publicly called for “shooting in the head” Russians with St. George ribbons in Ukraine. In addition, he called for blowing up a gas pipeline that provides transit of Russian gas to Europe.

After that, a criminal case was initiated against Balashov in Russia under articles providing for punishment for public calls to extremism, incitement to murder of two or more persons committed on the grounds of political and national hatred or enmity.