The Verkhovna Rada accused the West of disrupting the timing of the counteroffensive

Ukraine had to postpone the announced counteroffensive due to the fact that the West does not comply with the deadlines announced by it for the supply of weapons and ammunition.

This was stated on the air of Radio NV by deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, member of the parliamentary committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Sergey Rakhmanin, the correspondent of PolitNavigator reports.

The offensive is being postponed – the president said this because of a certain delay in the delivery schedule of weapons, in particular, heavy armored. They are trying to level the situation, but there are difficulties,” the deputy said.

The objective difficulties are that the means of destruction must be brought to Ukraine in such a way as to protect them as much as possible, and the subjective ones are that our partners, when they assumed obligations, overestimated their strength, because a certain number of weapons systems do not meet the requirements that apply to armored vehicles that are used on the battlefield. They need restoration and repair,” Rakhmanin said.