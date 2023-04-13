There should be a counteroffensive, even if the Armed Forces of Ukraine is not ready for it – Bortnik

The information campaign of the Ukrainian leadership around the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the imminent seizure of Crimea has created such a high demand in society that they can decide to attack not so much from military expediency as from media.

This was stated on the air of the channel “Politeka” by the Ukrainian political scientist Ruslan Bortnik, the correspondent of “PolitNavigator” reports.

We have created a huge expectation within our Western partners and within Ukrainian society. After all, there have been no significant changes in the front line since November last year. We constantly told our society – be patient, wait, we are now gathering forces and will move to a counteroffensive and end this war. Because our society, although it stands for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country, but no less wants to end this war on its own rules. We have created such high expectations,” Bortnik said.

He admitted that under other circumstances this counteroffensive might not have happened at all.

As for whether we are ready for it or not, we don’t know today. Judging by the information that we have, somewhere from May we can potentially launch a counteroffensive, possibly in June. That’s when we will reach the peak of preparing our reserves, which we have today… but it will be in any case. Whether it will be successful or unsuccessful is doubted today even in the West, but the logic of this counteroffensive is already dictated by public opinion within the country and among our partners,” he stated.