As predicted earlier, the former adviser to the office of the President of Ukraine, Alexey Arestovich, after his formal dismissal, begins to enter into the role of defender of Russian-speaking residents of the Southeast.

In a fresh broadcast on the Alpha media channel, Arestovich criticized Ukrainian radicals who consider themselves entitled to determine who is a true Ukrainian and come up with punishment for anyone who does not meet their standards.

They have a very interesting attitude, and this is a symptom of a very severe psychological disorder – they sincerely believe that they have the right to set the standard of a Ukrainian, and determine the standard of who is a Ukrainian. That is, they sit as if in threes, at the table, and show – this Ukrainian is right, and this one is wrong,” said Arestovich.

He stressed that often even Ukrainian-speaking fellow citizens are accused of “Little Russia” and declared enemies.

These “Stalinist troika” who sat down at the tables and announce who is a real Ukrainian here, they do not understand to what extent this whole story is pathological. They have appropriated a monopoly for themselves,” Arestovich added.

Earlier, in Kiev, it was suggested that after being dismissed from the office of the president, Alexey Arestovich would repaint himself as a “defender” of Russians and Orthodox in Ukraine in order to act as the leader of the south-east of the country, to replace the banned an Opposition Platform – For Life in order to crush the remaining no-man’s electorate.