The deputy of the Verhovna Rada announced plans to capture the Kuban

04.04.2023 15:20
  (Мск) 
Просмотров: 15
 
English


Ukraine won’t be satisfied with the borders of 1991 and returning Crimea under its control.

This was noticed on the air of Radio NV by the deputy head of the extremist Mejlis banned in Russia and deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Akhtem Chiygoz, the correspondent of PolitNavigator reports.

Ukraine won’t be satisfied with the borders of 1991 and returning Crimea under its...

Подпишитесь на новости «ПолитНавигатор» в ТамТам, Яндекс.Дзен, Telegram, Одноклассниках, Вконтакте, каналы YouTube, Facebook и Viber.


We will also put claims on the Kuban, because victory is not full peace. Russia can’t remain in nowadays state,” the extremist said.

We have very similar positions in the Kuban, which are historical. Russia likes to exhibit historical moments on international platforms and we will exhibit our historical claims. We need to show our position on the part of the state and then everything will be fine,” Chiygoz said

Если вы нашли ошибку, пожалуйста, выделите фрагмент текста и нажмите Ctrl+Enter.

Все новости за сегодня

Подпишитесь на рассылку новостей ПолитНавигатора на электронную почту




Уважаемые читатели! По требованию Роскомнадзора ужесточаются правила публикации комментариев.

Запрещены к публикации комментарии с заведомо ложной информацией о проведении СВО ВС РФ на территории Украины, комментарии содержащие экстремистские высказывания, оскорбления, фейки.

Администрация Сайта вправе удалять комментарии и блокировать аккаунты без предварительного уведомления. Спасибо за понимание!

Размещение ссылок на сторонние ресурсы запрещено!


  • Апрель 2023
    Пн Вт Ср Чт Пт Сб Вс
    « Март    
     12
    3456789
    10111213141516
    17181920212223
    24252627282930

  • Подписка на новости Политнавигатора




    • Спасибо!

    Теперь редакторы в курсе.

    Закрыть