Ukraine won’t be satisfied with the borders of 1991 and returning Crimea under its control.

This was noticed on the air of Radio NV by the deputy head of the extremist Mejlis banned in Russia and deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Akhtem Chiygoz, the correspondent of PolitNavigator reports.

Подпишитесь на новости «ПолитНавигатор» в ТамТам, Яндекс.Дзен, Telegram, Одноклассниках, Вконтакте, каналы YouTube, Facebook и Viber.

We will also put claims on the Kuban, because victory is not full peace. Russia can’t remain in nowadays state,” the extremist said. We have very similar positions in the Kuban, which are historical. Russia likes to exhibit historical moments on international platforms and we will exhibit our historical claims. We need to show our position on the part of the state and then everything will be fine,” Chiygoz said