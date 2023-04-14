Ukrainian politicians could not miss the anniversary of the death of the cruiser “Moscow” to make malicious statements against Russia.

In Kiev, they traditionally give wishful thinking, claiming that the loss of the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet turned the situation at sea in favor of Ukraine and forever made it impossible for Odessa to reunite with Russia. That’s what a Navy officer told the “PolitNavigator”.

The fact of the defeat of the cruiser “Moscow” by anti–ship missiles is undoubtedly good luck for Ukraine. Most likely, they really were Ukrainian “Neptunes”, although one of Zaluzhny’s briefings noted that they were NATO “Harpoons”.

Some media wrote that these were Norwegian missiles, after the explosion of the Northern Streams, it could also be. Anyway, the cruiser was damaged, the fire could not be completely eliminated, and when the ammunition began to explode, in order to avoid loss of life, it was decided to evacuate the crew. Without a crew, the fate of the cruiser was sealed.

For us, it was a significant loss not only from a military point of view, but also from a moral one. The flagship and symbol of the Black Sea Fleet was lost, 28 sailors were killed.

At the same time, even this loss did not lead to Ukraine’s victory at sea. After the confrontation, the Naval Forces of Ukraine ceased to exist and cannot influence the situation due to their absence. In the arsenal of the enemy, there are kamikaze naval drones, sabotage and information operations, which can play the role of an irritant, but cannot reverse the situation.

The main naval strike forces of the Black Sea Fleet continue to go to sea and launch missile strikes against the enemy, and Ukraine is unable to prevent or even prevent this.

As one of the heroes of the film about the elusive avengers said, “this is a fact, Monsieur Duke,” the Russian officer summed up.