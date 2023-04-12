The current leadership of the Mejlis (an organization banned in the Russian Federation) and Ukrainian officials broadcasting its position demand that the Crimean Tatars leave their homeland, where the people have been striving to return for half a century and piecemeal collected themselves after returning. Аll this for the sake of demonstrating their influence on compatriots in front of foreign curators.

This opinion was expressed on the air of “Crimea 24” by the deputy chairman of the State Committee of the Crimea Ruslan Yakubov, the correspondent of “PolitNavigator” reports.

Yakubov stressed that the extremist Mejlis based its policy on the split of the Crimean Tatars, and its leaders continue to adhere to this tactic.

In Ukraine, they continue to rock the topic of the removal of children from the territory of hostilities to the health resorts of the Crimea. The telegram channel “Crimean Partisans” published a list of camps where children rested, with threats of reprisals against all those involved in the forcible detention of children, although it is exclusively about schoolchildren.

The loud statements on the “Crimean Platform” being assembled in Kiev are nothing compared to the results of Crimea’s nine–year stay in the Russian Federation. Rustem Nimetullayev, representative of the International Association of Islamic Business in Crimea, added that nothing changes in the life of Crimean Tatars from the decisions of the Crimean Platform.

For 8 years, they also stated that mosques would be built in the Kherson region tomorrow, but absolutely nothing has been done. These various “platforms”, apart from shaking the air and politicizing around the state and the people, unfortunately, do not bring anything – nothing happens! Our people really understand that improvements have been taking place in Crimea since 2014 before our eyes: in the settlements of compact residence of Crimean Tatars, we see how roads are being built, schools are being built, gasification is going on and so on. Compare today, for example, with what they announced in the same Kherson region – well, absolutely nothing, except that they rejected people, – Nimetullayev believes.