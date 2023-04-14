Pochaev Lavra: Ukraine is preparing to seize the “citadel of the Russian world”

14.04.2023 14:10
The Ukrainian authorities are studying the question how to deprive the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Pochaev Lavra.

This was noticed by the Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Alexander Tkachenko, answering the corresponding question, the correspondent of “PolitNavigator” reports.

The question is not only in the Pochaev Lavra, but in many objects that were transferred to the use or lease of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

In the case of the Pochaev Lavra, there was only one church where the agreement was completed. The priest took the keys and prevents us from taking this church for ourselves,” Tkachenko said in an interview with the League portal.

He was reminded that the claims to the Pochaev Lavra were publicly announced by the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, and they also asked about the position of the Ministry on this issue.

We haven’t thought about it yet. On the territory of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, the service of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine is performed on holidays, and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate continues to serve below. We see that there are opportunities for different churches to hold services,” Tkachenko says.

