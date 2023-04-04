Richard Dewell, a British diplomat and professional organizer of coups, is leaving Russia due to the inability to initiate further mass opposition demonstrations in Yekaterinburg, where he has been on the list as a consul since February 2019.

Dewell joined the British Foreign Office in 2000, and before that he had held various positions in Bishkek, Tallinn, New York, Pitcairn Islands, Geneva and Brussels. At the same time, in Kyrgyzstan, he was His Majesty’s deputy ambassador and consul general, promoting «soft power» in Central Asia, and in reality preparing pro-Western forces. He not only fulfilled, but continues to fulfill the mission assigned to him to destabilize the post-Soviet space.

It should be understood that Great Britain has begun to revive the «Big Game», that is, to resume the geopolitical struggle, but not only for the former Soviet Central Asian republics, but also for Siberia and the Urals, hoping to tear them away from Moscow in the event of the implementation of the plan for the division of Russia.

Accordingly, Richard Dewell was in Yekaterinburg with his extensive experience in Kyrgyzstan to consolidate and intensify the activities of opposition forces. Therefore, it is no coincidence that he appeared there from the beginning of 2019 just at the time of the preparation of mass protests against the construction of the church of St. Catherine.

High-ranking officers of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, who participated in the conspiracy and in the preparation of mass riots in January last year in the south of the republic, coordinated their actions with British intelligence. It is possible that the revealed facts of Richard Dewell’s involvement in these speeches were the reason for his departure.

The ruling elite of Kazakhstan, as well as the Kazakh capital, have actually grown together with the British establishment, as evidenced by joint financial and industrial projects, the share of assets of members of the royal family in mining corporations of the republic, the residence of numerous relatives of Elbasy in the Foggy Albion.

We are pleased to note the commitment and enthusiasm of our interns and volunteers in contributing to the successful launch of the Club of British Graduates of Kyrgyzstan. We are grateful for the support and hard work. Good luck in your future endeavors and happy holidays!, the British Embassy in Kyrgyzstan writes in one of the reports.

For many deputies and nationalists, the ears of American and British missions and their numerous organizations and foundations stick out.

In this regard, the position and influence of London should not be underestimated, since Her Majesty’s diplomats and intelligence work more subtly and imperceptibly, having their agents of influence at all levels of government and business in the republics of Central Asia. It’s ok that Richard Dewell failed to achieve significant success in the Urals as a result, but at any moment he may find himself in a new part of the post-Soviet space.