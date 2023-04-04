The Ukrainian authorities are considering the option of uniting the country with Poland and the Baltic States into one confederation.

Igor Mosiychuk who is an ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada and former participant of the punitive operation as part as Azov battalion against the LPR and the DPR told this in Alexander Shelest’s interview, the correspondent of PolitNavigator reports.

Подпишитесь на новости «ПолитНавигатор» в ТамТам, Яндекс.Дзен, Telegram, Одноклассниках, Вконтакте, каналы YouTube, Facebook и Viber.

According to Mosiychuk, the events at the front will show how this will happen.

The Ukrainian authorities are considering the possibility of creating a confederation with Poland and the Baltic States. There’s nothing wrong with that. I will tell you that it would be a very strong union for the whole of Europe if Lithuania joined it in full – I mean Belarus. Because there is no Belarus, it is Lithuania,” the nationalist said. In fact, Lithuanian lands are the lands of Belarus, and Belarusians are Lithuanians. Lithuania is different now. With Belarus, it is clear that nothing will join in the near future. The question here is how it was negotiated. I know what has been discussed, I talked with deputy Ermak about this. It is unclear what kind of union it will be – economic, economic-political or political-military. It will depend on the situation at the front and many other things,” Mosiychuk said.