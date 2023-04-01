Lukashenko: Russia does not introduce, but returns nuclear weapons to Belarus

01.04.2023 15:48
  (Мск) 
Просмотров: 151
 
English


The decision to place tactical nuclear weapons was accepted after the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko intensified negotiations with Russia on its “return”.

Lukashenko said this today, reading out a message to the Belarusian people and the National Assembly, the correspondent of “PolitNavigator” reports.

The decision to place tactical nuclear weapons was accepted after the President of Belarus...

Подпишитесь на новости «ПолитНавигатор» в ТамТам, Яндекс.Дзен, Telegram, Одноклассниках, Вконтакте, каналы YouTube, Facebook и Viber.


“It goes about the return of nuclear weapons that were withdrawn in the 1990s under guarantees – no sanctions against those who withdrew, no pressure, no planning of an offensive and no revolutions. Everything has been crushed and broken. I have the right to raise the issue of returning nuclear weapons,” Lukashenko said.

He said that in the 90s he found himself under pressure not only from the West, but also from Russia, and was suspended the withdrawal of nuclear weapons from Belarus.

“I’m not trying to intimidate or blackmail anyone. I want to secure the Belarusian state and ensure peace for the Belarusian people. He deserved it,” Lukashenko said.

Если вы нашли ошибку, пожалуйста, выделите фрагмент текста и нажмите Ctrl+Enter.

Метки: ,

Все новости за сегодня

Подпишитесь на рассылку новостей ПолитНавигатора на электронную почту




Уважаемые читатели! По требованию Роскомнадзора ужесточаются правила публикации комментариев.

Запрещены к публикации комментарии с заведомо ложной информацией о проведении СВО ВС РФ на территории Украины, комментарии содержащие экстремистские высказывания, оскорбления, фейки.

Администрация Сайта вправе удалять комментарии и блокировать аккаунты без предварительного уведомления. Спасибо за понимание!

Размещение ссылок на сторонние ресурсы запрещено!


  • Апрель 2023
    Пн Вт Ср Чт Пт Сб Вс
    « Март    
     12
    3456789
    10111213141516
    17181920212223
    24252627282930

  • Подписка на новости Политнавигатора




    • Спасибо!

    Теперь редакторы в курсе.

    Закрыть