Ukraine is preparing for a negative scenario and asks NATO to join direct participation in the war

NATO will have to get involved in the conflict with Russia if things go according to a negative scenario for Ukraine.

This was noticed on the air of the ICTV channel by the Secretary of the Security Council of Ukraine Alexey Danilov, the correspondent of “PolitNavigator” reports.

According to Danilov, otherwise Russia will attack the post-Soviet countries that have become members of NATO.

It is our common task to eliminate the threat now posed by the Fourth Reich. Because this is not only our problem – it is the problem of the NATO countries that stand on our border together with us. If we have a difficult situation, then NATO countries should be included,” he said.

Putin is not going to stop – he made a clear statement on his claims in December 2021. These claims include countries that used to be under Soviet influence, the so-called countries of the Council of Mutual Economic Assistance. He clearly indicated that the borders of NATO should be pushed back,” Danilov concluded.