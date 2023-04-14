Ukraine is preparing for a negative scenario and asks NATO to join direct participation in the war

14.04.2023 14:17
  (Мск) 
Просмотров: 20
 
English


NATO will have to get involved in the conflict with Russia if things go according to a negative scenario for Ukraine.

This was noticed on the air of the ICTV channel by the Secretary of the Security Council of Ukraine Alexey Danilov, the correspondent of “PolitNavigator” reports.

NATO will have to get involved in the conflict with Russia if things go...

Подпишитесь на новости «ПолитНавигатор» в ТамТам, Яндекс.Дзен, Telegram, Одноклассниках, Вконтакте, каналы YouTube, Facebook и Viber.


According to Danilov, otherwise Russia will attack the post-Soviet countries that have become members of NATO.

It is our common task to eliminate the threat now posed by the Fourth Reich. Because this is not only our problem – it is the problem of the NATO countries that stand on our border together with us. If we have a difficult situation, then NATO countries should be included,” he said.

Putin is not going to stop – he made a clear statement on his claims in December 2021. These claims include countries that used to be under Soviet influence, the so-called countries of the Council of Mutual Economic Assistance. He clearly indicated that the borders of NATO should be pushed back,” Danilov concluded.

Если вы нашли ошибку, пожалуйста, выделите фрагмент текста и нажмите Ctrl+Enter.

Все новости за сегодня

Подпишитесь на рассылку новостей ПолитНавигатора на электронную почту




Уважаемые читатели! По требованию Роскомнадзора ужесточаются правила публикации комментариев.

Запрещены к публикации комментарии с заведомо ложной информацией о проведении СВО ВС РФ на территории Украины, комментарии содержащие экстремистские высказывания, оскорбления, фейки.

Администрация Сайта вправе удалять комментарии и блокировать аккаунты без предварительного уведомления. Спасибо за понимание!

Размещение ссылок на сторонние ресурсы запрещено!


  • Апрель 2023
    Пн Вт Ср Чт Пт Сб Вс
    « Март    
     12
    3456789
    10111213141516
    17181920212223
    24252627282930

  • Подписка на новости Политнавигатора




    • Спасибо!

    Теперь редакторы в курсе.

    Закрыть