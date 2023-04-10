Time is not playing for Ukraine, and every day the country is losing its population, which at its critical point will lead the state to defeat even in the event of a military victory.

This was noticed by the Ukrainian political scientist Ruslan Bortnik in an interview with the Kiev propagandist Alexander Shelest, the correspondent of “PolitNavigator” reports.

Подпишитесь на новости «ПолитНавигатор» в ТамТам, Яндекс.Дзен, Telegram, Одноклассниках, Вконтакте, каналы YouTube, Facebook и Viber.

It is in our interests to stop the war as quickly as possible. Because it doesn’t look like changing the front line will lead to the end of the war, it will just lead to a new phase of it. The war on Ukrainian territory will lead to total economic destruction, to the loss of human capital, simply to the loss of what is and is the soul of our country – the loss of our people. This also happened in the era of Ruins, and then Ukraine fell victim to the Russian Empire, lost all rights in this empire, because it was depopulated at first. Because these fronts were walking on the territory of our country, these freemen, and led to a massive outflow of the population, to the non-birth of new generations. Therefore, then Novorossiya appeared in these territories, because there were no people there, these territories were inhabited by Serbs, Greeks, Germans, Russian serfs. Because after these wars, we lost our human potential,” Bortnik said.

That is why, according to him, it is now in the interests of Ukraine to find a model for ending the war as soon as possible.

At the same time [we are not talking] about the loss of territorial integrity or, moreover, sovereignty. We must fight for our sovereignty and territorial integrity. Both militarily and diplomatically. The military way of fighting does not always mean waging war, by the way. See how China and other countries use the military threat to achieve their goals often. But if this war goes on for another three, five years on the territory of Ukraine, we will in any case become a victim of this war,” the political scientist stressed.

He explained that even the defeat of the Russian army could be a Pyrrhic victory.

Perhaps we will ruin the Russian Empire, it’s true, we have a chance to ruin the Russian Empire. But it will be… a victory that strategically carries additional risks. That’s what we need to think about,” said Bortnik.