Top officials of European Union came to Kiev with new anti-Russian slogans

High-ranking European officials keep on visiting Kiev. German chancellor Robert Habeck arrived in Kiev, the correspondent of “PolitNavigator” reports.

The magazine “Spiegel” draws attention to the fact that this is his first trip to Ukraine after the beginning of the war.

Подпишитесь на новости «ПолитНавигатор» в ТамТам, Яндекс.Дзен, Telegram, Одноклассниках, Вконтакте, каналы YouTube, Facebook и Viber.

After getting off the train at the Kiev railway station, he said that his visit could give Ukraine a clear signal.

We believe that Ukraine will win, that it will be restored, that Europe is interested not only in necessity, but also that Ukraine will be an economically strong partner in the future,” the German politician encouraged the Kiev regime.

In addition, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Maria Peychinovich-Burich, came to Ukraine with a visit.

I am glad to welcome the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Maria Pejcinovic-Buric to Kiev. I thanked her for the initiative of the Council of Europe to create a Register of damage caused by Russia’s aggression,” Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova wrote on her microblog.

According to her, they discussed further steps necessary to restore justice and “bring Russian war criminals to justice.”