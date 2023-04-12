Kiev demands from the West to give money for Russian gas and oil to supporters of Bandera

12.04.2023 14:48
  (Мск) 
Просмотров: 19
 
English


Ukraine should force Western countries to give part of the money for goods purchased from Russia, including energy resources, to the Kiev regime for the continuation of the war.

This was noticed during a press conference in Kiev by the leader of the project “Index of Reforms” Ksenia Alekankina, the correspondent of “PolitNavigator” reports.

Ukraine should force Western countries to give part of the money for goods purchased...

Подпишитесь на новости «ПолитНавигатор» в ТамТам, Яндекс.Дзен, Telegram, Одноклассниках, Вконтакте, каналы YouTube, Facebook и Viber.


It is also not sanctions that are important, but reparations from Russia’s trade. There was such an idea that when Russia sells hydrocarbons to other countries, part of this amount should go not to finance the war, but to Russia’s reparations.

When Russia, for example, sells gas to someone, or oil, or some other assets, a significant percentage of this amount went to Ukraine,” Alekankina said.

She claims that some Western countries have already begun work “on additional receipt of funds from Russia.”

Canada and the United States are already working on legislation on reparations. Unfortunately, there are no other countries yet, but this is also a very important process, because there is no mechanism in the world yet for us to receive this money from Russia,” she said.

Если вы нашли ошибку, пожалуйста, выделите фрагмент текста и нажмите Ctrl+Enter.

Все новости за сегодня

Подпишитесь на рассылку новостей ПолитНавигатора на электронную почту




Уважаемые читатели! По требованию Роскомнадзора ужесточаются правила публикации комментариев.

Запрещены к публикации комментарии с заведомо ложной информацией о проведении СВО ВС РФ на территории Украины, комментарии содержащие экстремистские высказывания, оскорбления, фейки.

Администрация Сайта вправе удалять комментарии и блокировать аккаунты без предварительного уведомления. Спасибо за понимание!

Размещение ссылок на сторонние ресурсы запрещено!


  • Апрель 2023
    Пн Вт Ср Чт Пт Сб Вс
    « Март    
     12
    3456789
    10111213141516
    17181920212223
    24252627282930

  • Подписка на новости Политнавигатора




    • Спасибо!

    Теперь редакторы в курсе.

    Закрыть