Ukraine should force Western countries to give part of the money for goods purchased from Russia, including energy resources, to the Kiev regime for the continuation of the war.

This was noticed during a press conference in Kiev by the leader of the project “Index of Reforms” Ksenia Alekankina, the correspondent of “PolitNavigator” reports.

Подпишитесь на новости «ПолитНавигатор» в ТамТам, Яндекс.Дзен, Telegram, Одноклассниках, Вконтакте, каналы YouTube, Facebook и Viber.

It is also not sanctions that are important, but reparations from Russia’s trade. There was such an idea that when Russia sells hydrocarbons to other countries, part of this amount should go not to finance the war, but to Russia’s reparations. When Russia, for example, sells gas to someone, or oil, or some other assets, a significant percentage of this amount went to Ukraine,” Alekankina said.

She claims that some Western countries have already begun work “on additional receipt of funds from Russia.”

Canada and the United States are already working on legislation on reparations. Unfortunately, there are no other countries yet, but this is also a very important process, because there is no mechanism in the world yet for us to receive this money from Russia,” she said.