Due to the inability to equip actual fortifications, Ukrainian units in Bakhmut are suffering huge losses.

This was noticed on the air of the channel “Direct FM” by the former deputy head of the Security Council of Ukraine, ex-deputy commander of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine, General Sergei Krivonos, the correspondent of “PolitNavigator” reports.

Speaking briefly about the situation in Bakhmut, it is very difficult. Urban battles have never been easy, and the battles that have been going on for months, and the huge losses suffered by Ukrainian soldiers, are quite a big load.

For some reason, the commanders and superiors were able to solve these issues [of engineering structures] in neighboring areas. And to solve in such a way that the filling of the shaft along the roads along the front line allows, in most cases, to hide the equipment. This is a fairly simple way out of the situation, there is no need to invent anything. But for some reason it is problematic with engineering structures in the Bakhmut direction, so maybe it’s worth seeing how the neighbors are?

The issue of fortifications and preparation of the city of Bakhmut was at one time failed. And what we have now is the unavailability of our units in these areas,” Krivonos was indignant.