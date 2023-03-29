Ukraine lied about repelling the attack of Russian drones on Kiev

29.03.2023 09:15
  (Мск) 
Просмотров: 1220
 
English, Дзен


Today’s attack by Russian kamikaze drones destroyed an administrative building, – the correspondent of “PolitNavigator” reports, with reference to the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations.

“Rescuers eliminated the consequences of the enemy attack on the capital. On the night of March 28, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kiev began receiving reports of an explosion and fire in the Svyatoshino district. Because of an enemy attack, building structures on an area of 200 sq.m in a 3-storey administrative building were destroyed. A fire also broke out in two fireplaces, with a total area of 70 sq.m, which firefighters promptly eliminated,” the service wrote in its telegram channel.

Подпишитесь на новости «ПолитНавигатор» в ТамТам, Яндекс.Дзен, Telegram, Одноклассниках, Вконтакте, каналы YouTube, Facebook и Viber.



In total, 9 units of basic and special fire-rescue equipment, as well as 50 personnel worked at the scene.


Remarkably, as reported by “PolitNavigator”, the mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko initially wrote that there were “arrivals” in the capital, but then deleted this entry.

And representatives of the military administration of Kiev and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that all 12 drones that attacked Kiev were shot down.

Recall that administrative buildings in Ukraine are often used as military facilities.

Если вы нашли ошибку, пожалуйста, выделите фрагмент текста и нажмите Ctrl+Enter.

Все новости за сегодня

Подпишитесь на рассылку новостей ПолитНавигатора на электронную почту




Уважаемые читатели! По требованию Роскомнадзора ужесточаются правила публикации комментариев.

Запрещены к публикации комментарии с заведомо ложной информацией о проведении СВО ВС РФ на территории Украины, комментарии содержащие экстремистские высказывания, оскорбления, фейки.

Администрация Сайта вправе удалять комментарии и блокировать аккаунты без предварительного уведомления. Спасибо за понимание!

Размещение ссылок на сторонние ресурсы запрещено!


  • Март 2023
    Пн Вт Ср Чт Пт Сб Вс
    « Февраль    
     12345
    6789101112
    13141516171819
    20212223242526
    2728293031  

  • Подписка на новости Политнавигатора




    • Спасибо!

    Теперь редакторы в курсе.

    Закрыть