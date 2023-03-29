Ukraine lied about repelling the attack of Russian drones on Kiev

Today’s attack by Russian kamikaze drones destroyed an administrative building, – the correspondent of “PolitNavigator” reports, with reference to the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations.

“Rescuers eliminated the consequences of the enemy attack on the capital. On the night of March 28, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kiev began receiving reports of an explosion and fire in the Svyatoshino district. Because of an enemy attack, building structures on an area of 200 sq.m in a 3-storey administrative building were destroyed. A fire also broke out in two fireplaces, with a total area of 70 sq.m, which firefighters promptly eliminated,” the service wrote in its telegram channel.

In total, 9 units of basic and special fire-rescue equipment, as well as 50 personnel worked at the scene.

Remarkably, as reported by “PolitNavigator”, the mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko initially wrote that there were “arrivals” in the capital, but then deleted this entry.

And representatives of the military administration of Kiev and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that all 12 drones that attacked Kiev were shot down.

Recall that administrative buildings in Ukraine are often used as military facilities.