Even in case of victory over Russia and reaching the borders of 1991, the Kiev leadership will not invest huge funds and efforts in restoring the territories destroyed by the war.

This was noticed on the air of the Internet channel “Alpha and Omega” by the Ukrainian historian and TV presenter-Russophobe Daniil Yanevsky, the correspondent of “PolitNavigator” reports.

The victory in this war will not be the free of territories. I have seen only a small part, 20% of the occupied lands – they are uninhabitable.Restoration of them will take hundreds of years. It will simply be impossible to restore it. People will not be able to live there,” the “historian” said.

Yanevsky was horrified by the amount of work to be done in the affected territories, and decided that there was no need to bother.

The question is what to do about it? I have only one answer: I do not know. I understand that this is trillions of dollars and countless labor resources.

But the main question is why?” he summed up.

By the way all regions of Russia are assisting in the restoration and development of new regions despite the continuation of the war. So, in the Kherson region, a decision was made to build a large agro-industrial cluster.

Also, fundamentally new, modern medical facilities are being designed in all the freed territories.