Russian soldiers took the center of Bakhmut and put up a tricolor with a mention of Vladlen Tatarsky over the city administration.

The Ukrainian Army continue controlling the western part of the city, therefore, judging by the experience of Soledar, Kiev will refuse to recognize the loss of the settlement until the last.

The previous day the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar recognized the situation in Bakhmut as “very difficult”. According to her, in addition to volunteers from the Wagner group “professional units of paratroopers” joined the assault operations.

At the same time, it’s known about returning of the commander of the Airborne Forces, General Mikhail Teplinsky, one of the most popular military leaders, to the zone of his own.

The scandal with the release of medicines exclusively by electronic prescriptions and the noise around the expulsion of the Ukrainian orthodox church from the Lavra helps the regime solve many problems, including corruption in the distribution of humanitarian aid and failures at the front.

Igor Mosiychuk who is an ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada and former participant of the punitive operation as part as Azov battalion against the LPR and the DPR told this in Alexander Shelest’s interview, the correspondent of “PolitNavigator” reports.

It’s a wave. We, as SMM workers, as people who understand, understand that this is a wave… What are they hiding? Firstly, the heaviest battles and the heaviest losses are running in Bakhmut. Secondly, few people know about the report which is published by a temporary investigative commission of the parliament. The commission was established to control the use of humanitarian aid… We are well aware that the majority in this commission are “servants of the people”, because in Parliament the majority are “servants of the people”. That is, the “servants of the people” actually fix looting. There is no other way to call it – stealing humanitarian aid for millions during the war… But we will not hear about this either in the United Marathon or on blogger channels of people closed to the authorities” the nationalist said.

Naturally, in order to close such things, including this one, and I think there are a lot of interesting things in the report – we will study, “recipes” are being launched. Everyone will talk about recipes, because intuitively it hurts – people need to go to the pharmacy, they need to buy everything. It was solved by a single order of the government.

In fact, they solved this problem in the morning. Yesterday there was a huge wave, everyone was talking only about it – no one talked about looting, they didn’t talk about criminal cases – they talked about it and that’s it. The second story is church history. There’s two in one.

Firstly, this information closes many problems, switches attention. Secondly, the government went, as for me, absolutely the wrong way,” Mosiychuk said.