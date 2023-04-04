Ukrainian Diaspora complains: USA media boycott rallies in support of Kiev

Even the media sponsored by the USA Congress don’t want to cover the rallies of american ukrainians who demands to open lend-lease to Ukraine.

This was noticed by the moderator of the channel «Diaspora UA» Bogdan Borovets during the broadcast with the former Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Ukraine, General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergey Krivonos, the correspondent of «PolitNavigator» reports.

I would like to address the media, because we will hold the seventh rally. We even talked to journalists who represents the Voice of America and Radio Liberty – these media are funded by the USA Congress and none of them appeared at our rally. Although they are not very crowded, but this is a fundamental issue for the survival of Ukraine, for how long the war will last, and in general, how many victims there will be. None of these journalists came to this rally to write at least a short article. On the contrary, there are articles about the Russian enemies, there are very negative processes even among the “Diasporans”. Genocide of Ukraine is going now. It seems to me how the Holodomor was – the whole world watched and was silent, now the situation is very similar,” Borovets complained.

In turn, Sergey Krivonos began to scare that such an information policy would come out sideways to the Americans themselves.

Without helping us, they strengthen, first of all, both China and Russia, we need to clearly understand this. After Russia strengthens and China strengthens, trouble will come to the United States,” Krivonos warned.